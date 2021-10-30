Cuomo lawyer asks sheriff to save investigation records

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’ wants the sheriff who charged the Democrat with groping a woman to preserve records of any communications his office has had with the alleged victim, journalists or other investigators. A city court in Albany this week issued a summons charging Cuomo with forcible touching after a criminal complaint was filed by the Albany County sheriff. Cuomo says the charge was based on flimsy evidence and was politically motivated. His lawyer wrote a letter to the sheriff Saturday asking him to save all records related to the case.