FACING THE COLD: Siouxlanders participate in 16th Annual Polar Plunge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than 100 Siouxlanders took an icy dip to benefit the Iowa Special Olympics at the 16th annual Siouxland Polar Plunge.

"It's so great. We had to cancel almost all of our events for the past year and a half because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it's truly amazing to see all of these people coming out to support not only Special Olympics Iowa but all of our Sioux City Knights athletes as well," said Megan Filipi, Event Director.

This was the first year they utilized their mobile plunge unit for the event.

Even though taking on the plunge isn't the easiest to do during late October weather, Director Megan Filipi says jumpers were still ready to take the dive.

"The vibe has been really fantastic. Everybody seems really excited. Like I said it's the first time we've ever used this. So, people are kind of seeing a bit of difference between running in Brown's Lake which is what we've traditionally done in the past," said Filipi.

Coming together as a team to fund one common cause.

"You get to be with friends that you know and it's pretty fun. It's always fun to get in the water," said Christina Rasmussen.

"We offer athletic training, sports competition. Some leadership training. Our global messenger program, which is where our athletes learn to write and give speeches. And health education as well," said Filipi.

Siouxlanders took the plunge to help continue the Iowa Special Olympics for the future