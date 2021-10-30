Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs=
Second Round=
AC/GC 34, South Central Calhoun 13
Beckman, Dyersville 24, West Branch 7
Dike-New Hartford 35, Pella Christian 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 21, Regina, Iowa City 7
Sigourney-Keota 18, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 7
Underwood 35, Western Christian 0
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0
West Sioux 45, Ridge View 20
IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=
Second Round=
Central Lyon 42, Clear Lake 7
North Fayette Valley 27, Monticello 14
OA-BCIG 34, Greene County 14
Southeast Valley 50, Iowa Falls-Alden 13
Waukon 40, Camanche 0
West Lyon, Inwood 35, Spirit Lake 7
West Marshall, State Center 26, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 14
Williamsburg 35, PCM, Monroe 0
IHSAA Class 3A Playoffs=
First Round=
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49, Sioux Center 7
Harlan 45, Ballard 0
Humboldt 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Independence 26, Benton Community 6
Nevada 34, ADM, Adel 26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Algona 14
Solon 24, Assumption, Davenport 17
West Delaware, Manchester 48, Grinnell 0
IHSAA Class 4A Playoffs=
First Round=
Bondurant Farrar 36, Fort Dodge 9
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Burlington 8
Decorah 14, North Scott, Eldridge 10
Indianola 41, Carlisle 0
Lewis Central 46, Spencer 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Cedar Rapids, Washington 14
Webster City 57, Norwalk 20
Winterset 24, Clear Creek-Amana 17
IHSAA Class 5A Playoffs=
First Round=
Ankeny 42, Waukee Northwest 3
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 23, Dubuque, Senior 9
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Linn-Mar, Marion 13
Iowa City High 47, Urbandale 21
Pleasant Valley 42, Cedar Falls 14
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 24, Bettendorf 6
Southeast Polk 57, Johnston 7
Valley, West Des Moines 35, Ankeny Centennial 21
IHSAA Class A Playoffs=
Second Round=
East Buchanan, Winthrop 12, Lisbon 8
Grundy Center 6, Earlham 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, North Butler, Greene 7
Logan-Magnolia 34, Mount Ayr 7
North Tama, Traer 12, Lynnville-Sully 8
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7, North Linn, Troy Mills 6
West Hancock, Britt 31, South O’Brien, Paullina 7
Woodbury Central, Moville 35, Southwest Valley 0
IHSAA Eight Man Playoffs=
Second Round=
Audubon 63, Montezuma 14
CAM, Anita 46, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20
Easton Valley 60, English Valleys, North English 7
Kee, Lansing 42, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40
Newell-Fonda 39, Lenox 14
St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Kingsley-Pierson 6
WACO, Wayland 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com