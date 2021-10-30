Ida’s remnants: Fed OKs Connecticut disaster declaration

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Biden administration has approved two portions of Connecticut’s request for a major disaster declaration needed to help fund recovery from the remnants of Hurrricane Ida. Connecticut was hit with an estimated $7.2 million in damage from the early September storm. It stunned the U.S. East Coast with record-breaking rain and caused dozens of deaths around the region. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Saturday that renters, homeowners and business owners in Fairfield and New London counties, along with others, will now be eligible for federal reimbursement for uninsured or underinsured storm damages. The White House announcement said assistance may also include grants for temporary housing and emergency home repairs.