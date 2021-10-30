Minibus crash in Turkey kills Swedish tourist; 5 injured

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT News says a Swedish tourist has been killed and five others have been injured in a minibus crash near the southern Turkish resort of Antalya. TRT said the 71-year-old Swede died at the scene of Saturday’s crash in Aksu in the early hours of the morning. Four Danish nationals and the Turkish driver were hurt when the minibus they were traveling in hit roadside barriers. The driver was detained by police after hospital treatment. Hurriyet newspaper’s website reported the tourists were being driven to Antalya airport at the time of the accident.