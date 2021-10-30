Musketeers force OT but fall short against Lincoln

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The Sioux City Musketeers came into their game against Lincoln looking to avenge a shootout loss from the night before.

The Muskies got off to a hot start when Owen McLaughlin put one past the keeper in the first period to go up 1-0. But, Lincoln would not take long to respond as Gleb Veremyev tied it up at 1 less than a minute after the previous goal.

Lincoln would score the only goal in the second when Antonio Fernandez beat Axel Mangbo on the stick side.

Then Lincoln would add another early in the third when Luc Laylin put one in the net to go up 3-1.

But, the Musketeers did not give up first Nick Pierre beat the goalie for his third of the season to make it 3-2. Then thirty seconds later Owen McLaughlin put his second goal of the night past the red line to tie it up at 3 and force overtime.

Once the extra period came along Mason Marcellus scored the game winner for the Stars and the Musketeers lose it in overtime 4-3.

Muskies fall to 6-2-2 on the season.