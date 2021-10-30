Northwestern dominates cross county rival Dordt, Chargers win second in a row, Mustangs stampede past Jimmies

KTIV (SIOUX CITY) -

Last season Tyson Kooima was unable to play in the NAIA National Championship Game due to a ruptured achilles he suffered in the semifinal.

Today Kooima made his return to the starting lineup. The Hull native did not disappoint throwing 13-13 for 283 yards and 6 touchdowns. As the Red Raiders dominated Dordt 63-28.

Coming into Saturday the last time the Briar Cliff Chargers won two games in a row was 2019. Briar Cliff changed that with a 20-14 victory over Dakota Wesleyan.

The game started slow with the only score of the first half coming on a 1 yard Jeremy Koenck run to put the Chargers up 7-0.

Then Briar Cliff put up 10 points in the third quarter on a 23 yard pass from Luke Davies to Tim Brown. And, a 36 yard field goal from Jonathan Branne to go up 17-0.

Then the Tigers started their run in the fourth quarter, first Jamin Arend took it in from one yard out to make it 17-7. Dakota Wesleyan then scored on their next drive when Cayden Cunningham connected with Jakob Oxos for a 30 yard touchdown pass to make it a three point game at 17-14.

Briar Cliff made it a six point game when Branne hit a 22 yard field goal.

Dakota Wesleyan had one last chance with around a minute to go Cunningham fired for the end zone but Mike Green intercepted it and the Chargers won 20-14.

The Morningside Mustangs ran right past the Jamestown Jimmies winning 70-7.

Joe Dolincheck threw for 343 yards 3 touchdowns and an Interception. On the ground Anthony Sims led the way with 98 yards and 2 touchdowns.