Start Your Gourds! Kids compete in pumpkin car races

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - You've heard about pumpkin carving contests, but what about pumpkin car races? Total Motors in Le Mars, Iowa Saturday hosted their annual pumpkin races.

Kids aged pre-school through fifth grade brought out their creative side, decorating pumpkins and fashioning wheels fit for racing.

Their handiwork was put to the test as pumpkins faced off in races throughout the morning.

"Lot of creativity. Just a unique event during the Halloween side of things where trick or treating is always the common thing and the pumpkin races is right there with it now," said Mitch Christoffel, Total Motors General Manager.

Medals were given out in each category for the top three placers.