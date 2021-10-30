Syrians face deportation from Turkey over banana videos

ISTANBUL (AP) — Seven Syrians face deportation from Turkey after posting videos of themselves eating bananas on social media amid wider complaints about the supposed lifestyle of refugees. The private Demiroren news agency reported Saturday that they were detained in the western city of Izmir. Videos of purported Syrians eating bananas have sprung up since footage emerged on Oct. 17 showing an argument on an Istanbul street between a young Syrian woman and a group of Turks. A middle-aged man is heard complaining: “You’re living comfortably. I can’t eat a banana, you’re buying kilos of bananas.” Economic strains have seen a rise in anti-refugee sentiment in recent years.