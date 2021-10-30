To star gazers: Fireworks show called Northern Lights coming

CHICAGO (AP) — A fireworks show that has nothing to do with the Fourth of July and everything to do with the cosmos is poised to be visible in the northern part of the United States and Europe just in time for Halloween. On Thursday, the sun launched what is called an “X-class solar flare.” The energy from the flare is trailed by a cluster of solar plasma and other material called a coronal mass ejection. That’s headed toward Earth. It could create a strong geomagnetic storm that can produce a light show called the aurora borealis or Northern Lights.