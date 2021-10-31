A cool and breezy Halloween evening in store for Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Halloween has arrived and with it comes cooler temperatures and breezy conditions throughout the majority of the day today.

This afternoon highs stayed in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the KTIV viewing area. The good news? It has remained sunny throughout the day, although high winds are apparent all across our coverage area with gusts between 15 and 30 mph.

As we cool down this evening many Siouxlanders will be heading out for trick or treating and it may be a good idea to grab a jacket and dress warm as the breezy conditions and cooler temperatures will be sticking around through this evening.

Overnight we can expect increasing clouds with lows near 30 degrees. Wind speeds will back off, still coming from the northwest, between 5 and 10 mph.

To start our work week, we will remain dry and cool with highs staying in the mid 40s.

For your complete 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5 and after the NFL game tonight