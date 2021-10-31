Biden says pope has brought him comfort after son’s death

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden says his relationship with Pope Francis has brought him “great solace” since the death of his son Beau more than six years ago. Biden was asked at his closing news conference at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday about his private meeting with the pope last week. He harked back to his meeting with the pontiff in September 2015, when the leader of the Roman Catholic Church was visiting the United States. Biden, a practicing Catholic, praised Francis for demonstrating “everything I learned about Catholicism from the time I was a kid.”