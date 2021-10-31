Blinken raised concerns about Taiwan with China

ROME (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the Group of 20 summit on Sunday. The outreach is designed to ensure that the intensely competitive relationship between the world’s two largest economies doesn’t veer into open conflicts. Senior State Department officials are describing the conversations as candid, constructive and productive. They say that Blinken was clear about U.S. concerns during the roughly hourlong meeting. The officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the exchanges.