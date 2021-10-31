Former South Dakota Republican Gov. Frank Farrar dies at 92

SOIUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Gov. Frank Farrar, whose uncanny rise to politics as a young man quickly morphed into a career as a banker and philanthropist, died Sunday. He was 92. Known as the “boy wonder” who was the youngest person ever elected state attorney general, Farrar became the state’s 24th governor in 1968. Farrar ran unopposed for the Republican nomination and easily won the general election. However, he had the distinction of being the last elected incumbent governor to lose reelection when, in 1970, he lost his bid for a second term to Democrat Dick Kneip. Farrar left politics and focused on banking and philanthropy. He was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2006.