Japan’s Kishida wins mandate, though economic agenda unclear

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan should revitalize its economy through “new capitalism” and many in this country are puzzled over exactly what he has in mind. Still, as expected the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won the majority of seats in Sunday’s nationwide elections, handing him a mandate to stay in power. On top of more government spending, Kishida has said he believes a more equal distribution of wealth is needed to prevent the world’s third largest economy from sinking into stagnation. That sounds dramatic, but analysts say he doesn’t stand for drastic change.