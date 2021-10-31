Trains crash after England derailment; injuries reported

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say several people were injured after a train derailed in the southern English city of Salisbury and another train crashed into it. Network Rail said the rear carriage of a passenger train derailed on Sunday after “striking an object” as it approached the station about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of London. The derailment “knocked out all of the signaling in the area,” and a second train then collided with the derailed one. The British Transport Police says no one was killed but “a number of people” were injured in the crash. British media reported that all passengers were evacuated and the injuries were believed to be minor.