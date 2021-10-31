UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations chief has urged Sudan’s generals to reverse their takeover of the country. Sunday’s appeal came a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week’s coup. Antonio Guterres says the generals should “take heed” after Saturday’s anti-coup protests. He also expressed concern about violence against the protesters after three were killed and dozens hurt. He called for the perpetrators to be held accountable. The coup is threatening to derail the country’s fragile Western-backed transition to democracy.