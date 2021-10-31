Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are one win from their first World Series title in 26 years. Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 4. Atlanta has a commanding three games to one lead and can wrap up the championship Sunday night at home. A huge shoutout goes to unlikely hero Kyle Wright, who provided 4 2/3 gritty innings out of the bullpen after spending most of the season in the minors.