Argus Leader closing Sioux Falls printing plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By the end of the year, South Dakota’s largest newspaper will be printed in another state.

According to the Argus Leader and its parent company Gannett, the newspaper will close its Sioux Falls printing plant on December 5. The plant is located in the newspaper’s building on Minnesota Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

The closure will impact 24 employees. They will be able to seek other jobs within the company or receive severance.

Following the closure, the newspaper will be printed in Des Moines, Iowa.

“For more than 140 years, ours has been a business of constant change,” Argus Leader news director Cory Myers said in a statement to Dakota News Now. “The consistent thread is we always ask the tough questions, report what we know and champion our community. Today is a sad day. We thank our departing colleagues for their good work, some over many years, and wish them well. Argus Leader readers should rest assured however, that we will never waver in our journalistic commitment to this community.”

Myers says the company does not expect newspaper delivery to be impacted.

The paper says printing operations for the Aberdeen American News, Farm Forum and Watertown Public Opinion will also move to Des Moines. Those publications are also owned by Gannett.