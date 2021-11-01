Around Siouxland: STEMM – A Night of Hope

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Siouxland Tanzania Education Medical Ministry, better known as STEMM, is hosting their annual "Night of Hope."

The event will be held on Nov. 11 at South Sioux City Marriot Riverfront, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On that night, participants will be served African-inspired hors d'oeuvres and free beer and wine. Additionally, there'll be an auction to raise money to support children in Tanzania.

Tickets are $75 a person and can be purchased here.

Over the years STEMM has helped send 12,000 Tanzania kids to high school and university.