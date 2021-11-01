Bishop Heelan falls to Western Dubuque in first round of state volleyball tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - Eighth seeded Bishop Heelan fell to top seeded Western Dubuque 3-0 in the first round of the Iowa state volleyball tournament on Monday. It was the Crusaders first state tournament appearance since 2017.

Bishop Heelan kept the first set close throughout but lost 25-22. Western Dubuque won the next two sets 25-13 and 25-16 to finish off the sweep.

For the Crusaders, Maliyah Hacker led the way with seven kills. Lauren LaFleur added six kills and Grace Nelson had five kills. Maddie LaFluer finished with 14 assists.

Maddie Harris led the way with 15 kills for Western Dubuque. Meredith Bahl had 14. Mdison Maahs racked up 36 assists.

The Crusaders didn't come out with a win, but they were happy to be back at the state tournament this year coming off of two straight losing seasons.

"It was a really good feeling this was my goal personally and I’m sure all the other girls for the past two years to get here," said head coach Lauren Brobst. "And, this year we finally got it done so it was a great feeling to make it here."

"I was just so proud and like happy to be here and I was just trying to live in every single moment and just take it all in," said Bishop Heelan junior Grace Nelson. "Because you never know what can happen next year but this year was just so big to be here so I loved it."

Bishop Heelan finishes their season 20-17.