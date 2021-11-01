Brazil’s Bolsonaro cheered, jeered in Italian town for honor

ROME (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was both cheered and jeered as he arrived in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit one of his ancestors’ homes. Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of 4,200 near Padua, on Monday chanted “No Bolsonaro!” and held signs saying “Bolsonaro Out,” “Justice for the Amazon” and “No citizenship for dictators.” Elsewhere, jubilant supporters wrapped themselves in Brazilian flags and held yellow and green balloons awaiting his arrival. Anguillara Veneta’s right-wing mayor, Alessandra Buoso, defended the decision to grant Bolsonaro citizenship and blasted vandals who spray-painted “Foro Bolsonaro” (“Bolsonaro Out”) on the town’s city hall last week.