Construction on new welcome sign begins in downtown Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - If you're in downtown Le Mars, Iowa, this week, you may notice construction on Central Avenue, between 1st Street and Plymouth Street, as construction has begun on a new welcome sign for the downtown area.

Mike and Cheryl Wells came up with the idea as they saw similar signage during their travels.

Mark Catton with M. Catton & Co., management of the project, said they've been working on the welcome sign now for a little under a year.

"Part of this destination Le Mars that the Wells' came up with a few years ago. It's an ongoing effort to raise the bar a little bit and make Le Mars a town that people are happy to live in," said Mark Catton.

And there's one thing Catton hopes folks take away when they see the sign in the Ice Cream Capital of the World.

"We'd like for them to feel welcome. We'd like for them to feel like Le Mars is a real destination, is a city they'd like to raise their families in and come and visit," said Catton.

Installation of the sign will take the rest of the week.