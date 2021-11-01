Cooler temperatures with a mostly cloudy sky to start November

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - November starts today with a lot of cloud cover as a system passes just to our southwest.



Places like Norfolk and O'Neill may see a few flakes fly but, with the system battling dry air and mostly missing us, anything more is not expected.



Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s as a result of the cloudy sky though we should manage to get some sunshine breaking through as the afternoon goes on.



We will continue to clear out with winds remaining light.



That means temperatures will go to some of the coolest levels we have seen in quite a while as lows end up in the low to mid 20s.



Despite more sunshine, Tuesday will also be running below average with highs staying in the mid to upper 40s.



More on the cool temperatures that we will be seeing on News 4 at Noon.