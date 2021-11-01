Death of man whose body found near Rapid City investigated

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a suspicious death near Rapid City. Officials say a passerby reported finding a body in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 16 and Wilderness Canyon Road about 7 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the death of the man is considered suspicious. An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death. The sheriff’s office and Rapid City Police Department are both working on the case.