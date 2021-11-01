Facebook cancels 937 accounts linked to Nicaragua government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The company that runs Facebook says it has cancelled 937 accounts linked to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista party of President Daniel Ortega. Meta Platforms says it also removed 140 deceptive pages, 24 groups and 363 Instagram accounts for violating the company’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity.” Meta says it’s a classic example of a “troll farm,” and was launched after mass protests against the government in 2018. The accounts sought both to denigrate members of the opposition, and praise the government.