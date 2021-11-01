Skip to Content

Longtime sports editor for Sioux City Journal dies at 71

Terry Hersom

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland has lost a sports writing icon.

Longtime Sioux City Journal Sports Editor Terry Hersom died on Sunday. He suffered a heart attack while in Chicago for a Bears game.

Hersom was among the best in the business, a walking encyclopedia of Siouxland sports knowledge.

He started at the Journal in 1977. He retired in 2015, but he still wrote a weekly sports column for the paper.

Hersom was well respected all throughout Siouxland's athletic community for his work, and he'll be missed.

Terry Hersom was 71.

