Mexican officers fire on pickup carrying migrants, killing 1

PIJIJIAPAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say one migrant was shot to death and four were wounded when a pickup truck carrying over a dozen migrants tried to avoid an immigration checkpoint in southern Mexico and ram a National Guard vehicle. The Guard says the truck ignored orders to stop for an inspection late Sunday and then tried to ram a patrol vehicle. The Guard says officers opened fire because the driver “put at imminent risk their safety.” The four migrants wounded were taken to a hospital for treatment. Apparently, the migrants in the truck were not part of some 4,000 mainly Central Americans who are seeking to reach Mexico City on foot. The shooting occurred about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from where the migrant march was.