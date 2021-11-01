Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

8:22 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

SoDak Qualifier First Round=

Class A=

Region 3=

Garretson def. West Central, 25-10, 25-14, 25-18

SoDak Qualifier Play-in=

Class B=

Region 2=

North Central Co-Op def. Lower Brule, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Region 5=

Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Region 6=

Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-10, 25-15, 28-26

Region 7=

Lyman def. Oelrichs, 30-28, 25-15, 25-20

Wall def. Crazy Horse, 25-1, 25-5, 25-4

Region 8=

McIntosh def. Wakpala, 25-8, 25-9, 25-14

___

