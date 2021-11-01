Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
SoDak Qualifier First Round=
Class A=
Region 3=
Garretson def. West Central, 25-10, 25-14, 25-18
SoDak Qualifier Play-in=
Class B=
Region 2=
North Central Co-Op def. Lower Brule, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15
Region 5=
Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21
Region 6=
Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-10, 25-15, 28-26
Region 7=
Lyman def. Oelrichs, 30-28, 25-15, 25-20
Wall def. Crazy Horse, 25-1, 25-5, 25-4
Region 8=
McIntosh def. Wakpala, 25-8, 25-9, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com