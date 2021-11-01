Police investigate south Omaha woman’s death as homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say they are investigating the death of a woman in south Omaha as a homicide. Police say officers were called to an area along South 20th Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday for a death investigation and found the body of 61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger. Police say the circumstances surrounding Harshbarger’s death are suspicion, but have not said how she died. No arrests in the death have been reported, and police asked anyone with knowledge of Harshbarger’s death to contact Crime Stoppers.