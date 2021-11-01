Shanghai Disneyland tests 33K, closes 2 days over 1 contact

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Fireworks boomed as the visitors at Shanghai Disneyland waited for their COVID-19 test results, surrounded by healthcare workers dressed from head to toe in white protective suits. The theme park suddenly locked down late Sunday after learning a recent visitor had tested positive in another province. Park officials say it will be shut Monday and Tuesday and they’re cooperating with an epidemiological investigation. The park’s response underscores just how serious China is about enforcing its zero-tolerance pandemic prevention strategy. Globally, many countries have turned to living with the virus. But China has kept its borders sealed and moved quickly to cut the chain of transmission. Shanghai said all 33,863 people it tested because they’d visited the park were negative.