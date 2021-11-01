Sioux City Warming Shelter is now open

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather continues to get colder, and for those experiencing homelessness, the Warming Shelter in Sioux City can be a resource for them to combat the chilly days and nights during the winter months.

Monday, Nov. 1, was the first day the Warming Shelter was open for their season.

Leaders with the shelter said they've been busy preparing for residents. Shayla Becker, who's the assistant director for the Warming Shelter, said they'll have something new this year, the shelter will have laptops for residents to use to apply for jobs.

The shelter also provides case management for residents to help them find resources to get them back on their feet.

"Right now it's good for the public to know that we are strictly funded off community donations. So, monitory donations are so huge for us just so we're able to operate," said Becker.

Becker added styrofoam cups, plates, bowls and cutlery are also items the shelter will need throughout the year.