Siouxland church hosts trunk-or-treat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Some Siouxland kids got some early trick or treating Sunday afternoon at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City as they hosted a trunk or treat!

Church members lined their cars up in the parking lot while kids walked up and down collecting treats. Folks could also grab a hot dog and hot chocolate at the event.

Those with the church said it is a fun time for everyone who came out.

"We just want to get together. We're meeting people that we've seen a couple of years ago here and there and some of our members, but also members of the community. It's putting a big smile on everybody's faces. We have people of all ages doing the trunk or treating from our young families to our senior citizens," said Pastor David Zirpel.

The trunk or treat let not only the kids show off their different costumes, but gave the adults room to be creative as well.

"We're having a lot of fun. People are decorating their vehicles and have them all set up in different themes. And it's fun to watch the kids come around and they've got their different costumes. So, it's a lot of fun, it's a fun community effort," said Phil Schauer, a member at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Church leaders said they hope to host the event again in the future.