South African municipal vote to gauge support for ruling ANC

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans are voting in local government elections that will offer an indication if support for the ruling African National Congress has rebounded after seeing its popularity wane in recent years. Monday’s municipal elections will decide the composition of councils responsible for providing essential services like water, waste management and sanitation in Africa’s most developed economy. The vote comes amid South Africa’s campaign to vaccinate its people against COVID-19 and some polling stations had vaccination centers set up next to them as people were encouraged to cast their vote and get a vaccine.