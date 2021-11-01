Sunshine to return Tuesday but not the warmth

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - November arrived with temperatures that are chilly by even November 1st standards with highs only in the mid 40s.

These colder than average temperatures are going to continue into tonight as well with highs heading down close to 20 degrees as our skies clear out.

Tuesday will give us a lot in the way of sunshine but not much in the way of warmth as highs again will only be in the mid 40s.

A lot of clouds will move in by Wednesday and highs stay below average as we once again get into the mid 40s.

We’ll then see our days and nights start to warm up a bit as highs could get a bit over 50 degree on Thursday as skies will be clearing back out.

Even more warming comes our way toward the weekend.

I'll take a look at that in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.