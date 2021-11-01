Skip to Content

Three killed in head-on crash in eastern South Dakota

WOLSEY, S.D. (AP) — Three people have died in a weekend crash in eastern South Dakota.

The state Highway Patrol says two SUVs collided head-on Saturday afternoon on Highway 14 in Beadle County. The patrol says a preliminary investigation indicates a 40-year-old man driving a Chevy Tahoe crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Rav4 southeast of Wolsey.

The Tahoe driver, the 55-year-old woman driving the Rav4 and a 78-year-old passenger in her vehicle were killed in the crash.

The victims have not been identified. All three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

