Top plays featured in the SportsFource Rewind

(KTIV) - We start on Friday. Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosting Algona. Tyler Smith lets it fly for the endzone. Tyler Schenkelberg makes the catch in double coverage for a touchdown. A beautiful throw and catch helps SBL to a 44-14 win.

West Sioux hosting Ridge View. The Falcons go into their bag of tricks. Connor Bultman takes the pitch and then throws to Brady Lynott for a touchdown. West Sioux moves on with a 45-20 victory.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley taking on Sioux Center. Tanner Te Slaa slings it to Landyn Van Kekerix who slips a tackle and gets into the endzone. The Nighthawks go on to win 49-7.

In the 8-man playoffs, Remsen St. Mary's hosting Kingsley-Pierson. Cael Ortmann keeps it himself on the QB draw. He runs through a tackle and takes it to the house. RSM wins big, 46-6.

To Nebraska. Boone Central taking on Wayne. The snap goes over quarterback Alex Christo's head. But he picks it up and then throws it up to Carsten Bird who makes a leaping grab in the endzone. Boone Central goes on to win, 42-35.

To Saturday. Northwestern hosting Dordt. Tyler Reynolds to Levi Jungling who goes up and over the defender for the touchdown catch. Dordt gets the highlight but Northwestern gets the win, 63-28.