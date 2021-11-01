Trial for Norfolk man accused of 2017 murder underway

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon is accused in the stabbing death of Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez in August of 2017.

Three witnesses were called to testify Monday morning during the 52-year-old man's trial. Two were police detectives, and the third was a witness to the crime. The first witness was Pamela Jo Haase of Norfolk.

Haase is a neighbor who testified that she witnessed the murder through her window. According to Haase there were two men: the first was standing and the other was kneeling. Then, later, she saw one of the men on the ground on his stomach, she identified Castaneda-Morejon as the assailant.

Another witness, Detective Louis Siefker of the Norfolk Police Division testified that he interviewed Castaneda-Morejon and that the murder was confessed during the interview. Testimony ended a little over an hour after it started.

The judge in the case will take Monday's testimony under advisement. In the meantime, the bench trial is in recess as we await an English translation of a police interview done with Casteneda-Morejon. The interview was done in Spanish.

Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Since his arrest in 2017, Castanada-Morejon had been found not competent to stand trial on several occasions.

In 2019, a Madison County judge ruled in favor of the state's motion to forcibly medicate Castaneda-Morejon to treat symptoms of schizophrenia. And in 2020, a judge ruled that Castaneda-Morejon is competent to stand.