UnityPoint to open new clinic in old Shopko building in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - UnityPoint Health - Sioux City plans to open up a new clinic on Hamilton Boulevard.

The clinic will be located in the old Shopko building, between Once Upon a Child and Wilmes Hardware. The new clinic, which will be called UnityPoint Clinic - Marketplace, will include over 7,000 square feet of space and will have four family medicine providers and two urgent care providers.

“UnityPoint Clinic – Marketplace is essential to meet the current and future demands of health care access to residents on the northside of Sioux City, as well as the broader Siouxland community,” said Jane Arnold, Regional Vice President of Ambulatory Operations at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City.

Construction of the clinic is to begin in November 2021, with a four-month construction period expected. Officials plan to open the doors of this new clinic in May 2022.