‘We will not roll over:’ UK stands firm over French threats

LONDON (AP) — The latest post-Brexit fishing spat between Britain and France is showing few signs of abating as a threatened French blockade of British boats and trucks looms. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned France on Monday that the U.K. will “not roll over” in the face of what she termed “unreasonable” threats from Paris. Both sides have accused each other of contravening the post-Brexit trade deal that the U.K. signed with the European Union, which came into force at the start of this year. France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on boats and trucks carrying British goods if more French vessels aren’t licensed to fish in U.K. waters by Tuesday.