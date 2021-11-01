What Iowans need to know for the Nov. 2 elections

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Out of Siouxland's three states, only Iowa will have voters heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in their local elections.

This time around, the only elections happening in Siouxland are municipal elections, where residents will cast their votes for public measures, mayoral races and city council seats.

Here at KTIV, some of the major elections we'll be following are the Sioux City City Council, the Sioux City School Board and a physical plant and equipment levy to pay for upgrades to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District's high school and primary school buildings.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. You can find your polling place on the Iowa Secretary of State's website here. Iowa has same-day voter registration, so if you haven't registered, you can do so at your polling place. Just be sure to bring a form of valid identification and proof of residence.

Once the polls are closed and results start coming in, you can view election results on KTIV.com here. We'll also have a full wrap-up of the day's election results on KTIV News 4 at Ten.