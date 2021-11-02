Skip to Content

1 person sent to hospital after pickup vs. semi accident near Stanton, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind by a semi.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says at about 7 a.m. they responded to an accident on Highway 57 about seven miles south of Stanton, Nebraska.

The sheriff's office says the accident happened when a northbound pickup missed its turn and began to back up on the highway. While doing this, the pick was struck by a northbound semi.

The driver of the pickup, 53-year-old Jorge Estrada-Sandoval of Columbus, Nebraska, was transported to a local hospital for possible internal injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Both vehicles suffered major damage and seat belts were in use.

