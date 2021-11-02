2 postal contractors accused of stealing $4M worth of mail

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Two postal contractors in West Texas have been charged with stealing thousands of pieces of mail worth more than $4 million. Federal prosecutors say Joe Roy Rivas III and Jessica Lynn Solomon were indicted after federal agents seized more than 8,000 pieces found in the Lubbock contractors’ possession. Prosecutors say it was the largest mail seizure in the history of the 100-county Northern District of Texas. A federal indictment returned in Lubbock, Texas, says the two are former employees of a company that processes containers of mail sent and received on flights operating at Lubbock International Airport.