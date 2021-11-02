3 people sent to hospital after head-on collision in northeast Nebraska

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Three people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after two pickups collided with each other.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on Highway 275 at about 8:15 a.m. 13 miles east of Norfolk, Nebraska. It happened when an eastbound pickup struck a deer, veered across the center line and struck a westbound pickup. Both pickups ended up being pushed off the roadway due to the collision.

The driver of the eastbound pickup, 47-year-old Norma Zuniga of Norfolk, and her adult son were trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated.

Zuniga and her son were transported to a local hospital, as was 55-year-old Allen Guenther of West Point, who was the driver of the westbound pickup

A portion of Highway 275 was blocked for nearly an hour.

Both vehicles were total losses.