50-year-old dies after falling from lift in Norfolk plant

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities are reporting a northeast Nebraska resident has died after an accident at a manufacturing plant.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says first responders were sent to the Continent plant in Norfolk, Nebraska Saturday afternoon around 5:45 p.m. Authorities say a 50-year-old man had fallen from a lift and hit his head.

The man, identified as Keith Polenske of Randolph, was transported to a Norfolk hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses say Polenske had been working on a scissor lift when an automated crane struck the lift and caused it to tip over. This caused Polenske to fall to the ground, causing severe injuries.

The death is being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.