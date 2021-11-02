After California oil spill, environmentalists plan to sue US

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A month after a Southern California offshore oil spill, environmental advocates say they plan to sue the federal government over the failure to review and update plans for platforms off thecoast. The Center for Biological Diversity says it sent notice Tuesday to the Secretary of the Interior of its intent to sue. The group says that the government approved plans for a cluster of oil platforms in the 1980s and that they are still running but were expected to wind down production in 2007. The group says the law requires the government to review these plans periodically. A message seeking comment was left for the Department of the Interior.