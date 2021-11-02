Around Siouxland: Cranksgiving

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, people from across Siouxland are preparing to help those less fortunate this holiday season.

The group Siouxland Cyclist is holding a fundraiser on Nov. 6 called Cranksgiving. Cyclists will gather together in Sioux City and raise funds and food for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Cyclists can check-in at Union Hall Local 33 at 510 W 20th Street at about 12 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a bike, a bag and $10-$20. Then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. cyclists will visit the local grocery stores, gas stations and convenience and pick up food for the food bank.

Once the event is all said and done, all the food will be weighed up and prizes will be given to participants based on their performance.

You can learn more about the event here.