Banana farmers lose livelihoods as lava devours La Palma

LAS MANCHAS DE ABAJO, Canary Islands (AP) — Antonio Álvarez lost his home and two business. Then he had to watch the lava devour the dozen acres he dedicated to growing the Canary Island banana. Álvarez is one of thousands of farmers and workers on Spain’s La Palma island whose livelihoods have been put in jeopardy by volcano that is still going strong after six weeks. The Canary Islands government says the island’s banana sector has suffered over $116 million in losses for an industry that provides 30% of La Palma’s economy. Álvarez says “it has taken everything.” Banana growers are asking the military to help them reach farms cut off by rivers of lava.