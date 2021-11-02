Cat got your vote? NYC candidate brings pet to polling place

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Republican mayoral candidate, Curtis Sliwa, tried to bring one of his many pet cats to his polling place on Tuesday. Sliwa showed up at his Manhattan voting site with the animal cradled in his arms, but election workers told him the cat had to stay outside. Sliwa then got in a dispute with poll workers who wanted him to remove a jacket emblazoned with his name out of concerns it could violate laws against electioneering at polling places. Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol. He lost the race to Democrat Eric Adams.