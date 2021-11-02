Central African Republic guards wound 10 UN peacekeepers

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The United Nations mission in Central African Republic says presidential guards opened fire on Egyptian peacekeepers near the presidential palace, injuring at least 10 of them. Two others were struck by a U.N. vehicle as it fled the scene including one young woman who has since died. The U.N. mission known as MINUSCA called the incident “deliberate and unjustifiable” in a statement. President Faustin Archange Touadera’s spokesman called for calm and said that it was “an incident that we are managing.” Monday’s shooting comes amid growing fears of another rebel attack on the capital in Central African Republic. Back in January rebels tried to seize Bangui but were repelled by security forces after intense fighting on the city’s outskirts.